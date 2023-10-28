​

Greetings from WJUC The Juice 107.3 FM Radio in Toledo, Ohio! We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the 2nd Annual Caring for the Caregiver Expo to Toledo! Our family owned radio station lives by the words “Striving to Serve, Committed to Caring” as we are known as the People’s Station and for more than 50 years we have cared about the health and well-being of our community!

The Caring for the Caregiver Expo Founded by Brenda D. Spencer, President of Spencer 4Higher Media LLC in Columbus, Ohio was created after she and her sister spent 13 years Caring for their Father. With Brenda’s God given vision and guidance, we are so proud to bring this One of Kind event to Toledo, Ohio.

The Caring for the Caregiver Expo believes in giving back to the community and is a “Free” event for all Caregivers! As part of our commitment and support to our community “The Caring for the Caregiver Expo” is a one-day event to say thank you and provide pampering services, health and fitness services, education, information, resources, employment opportunities, some much needed R&R, lots of Prizes, Give A Way’s and much more to Caregivers and First Responders across Ohio and our great nation!

We invite all Caregivers and First Responders to join us on Saturday, October 28, 2023 as we host our 2nd Annual Caring for the Caregiver Expo at the beautiful Glass City Convention Center in downtown Toledo, Ohio!

Please click on the Eventbrite Link above to Reserve your Free Tickets today.

If you would like to participate as a Sponsor, Exhibitor, Vendor or Volunteer please call the WJUC 107.3 radio station at 419.861.9582. You can also click on the Presentation Package for more information.

